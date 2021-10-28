FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 245.02 million, death toll at 5,203,032

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 245.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,203,032​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 742,268 45,721,212 22.72

India 455,653 34,215,653 3.37

Brazil 606,246 21,748,984 28.94

United Kingdom 140,041 8,897,149 21.07

Russia 468,239 8,352,601 32.41

Turkey 69,734 7,934,758 8.47

France 117,555 7,133,766 17.55

Iran 125,716 5,888,100 15.37

Argentina 115,889 5,284,485 26.05

Spain 87,289 5,006,675 18.65

Colombia 127,159 4,995,694 25.61

Italy 131,954 4,752,368 21.84

Germany 95,367 4,508,687 11.5

Indonesia 143,299 4,241,809 5.35

Mexico 287,274 3,793,783 22.77

Poland 76,672 2,990,509 20.19

South Africa 89,049 2,920,581 15.41

Ukraine 65,628 2,825,733 14.71

Philippines 42,348 2,768,849 3.97

Malaysia 28,674 2,448,372 9.09

Peru 200,118 2,197,052 61.34

Netherlands 18,357 2,100,866 10.65

Iraq 23,061 2,050,652 6

Thailand 18,922 1,875,315 2.73

Czech Republic 30,667 1,741,859 28.85

Japan 18,241 1,718,088 1.44

Canada 28,840 1,704,374 7.78

Chile 37,697 1,686,318 20.13

Romania 46,015 1,602,830 23.64

Bangladesh 27,841 1,568,563 1.73

Belgium 25,914 1,333,947 22.67

Israel 8,062 1,324,451 9.08

Pakistan 28,405 1,270,322 1.34

Sweden 15,002 1,168,271 14.74

Serbia 9,698 1,118,905 13.89

Portugal 18,144 1,087,245 17.64

Cuba 8,201 947,935 7.23

Morocco 14,647 945,201 4.07

Kazakhstan 12,001 932,688 6.57

Vietnam 21,856 900,585 2.29

Switzerland 10,782 865,391 12.66

Jordan 10,983 856,450 11.03

Hungary 30,647 855,339 31.35

Nepal 11,380 810,880 4.05

Austria 11,289 809,086 12.77

United Arab Emirates 2,135 739,566 2.22

Greece 15,770 728,210 14.69

Tunisia 25,221 712,139 21.81

Georgia 9,873 703,281 26.49

Lebanon 8,517 639,322 12.44

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

