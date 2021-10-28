Japan's COVID-19 booster shots to be open to anyone fully vaccinated - Jiji

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to offer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who has already received two vaccine doses, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

Japan had initially considered giving booster shots to frontline health workers and others who required priority first.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Editing by William Maclean)

