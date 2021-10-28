Japan's COVID-19 booster shots to be open to anyone fully vaccinated - Jiji

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A medical worker receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS
A medical worker receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to offer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who has already received two vaccine doses, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

Japan had initially considered giving booster shots to frontline health workers and others who required priority first.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Editing by William Maclean)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Asia East Asia