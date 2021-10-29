Japan consumer confidence rises in Oct - govt

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence rose in October, the government said on Friday, following the easing of some pandemic-related restrictions.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.2 in October, compared with 37.8 in September.

The government upgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying there were continued signs of improvement.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

