U.S. Trade Representative Tai to travel to Japan, South Korea, India

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and U.S. policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
(Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her deputy, Sarah Bianchi, will travel to Japan, South Korea and India to meet with officials for talks on trade and economic ties, the USTR office said on Friday.

They will travel to Tokyo on Nov. 15, Seoul on Nov. 18 and New Delhi on Nov. 22, the USTR office said in a statement.

