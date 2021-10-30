U.S. Trade Representative Tai to travel to Japan, South Korea, India
(Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her deputy, Sarah Bianchi, will travel to Japan, South Korea and India to meet with officials for talks on trade and economic ties, the USTR office said on Friday.
They will travel to Tokyo on Nov. 15, Seoul on Nov. 18 and New Delhi on Nov. 22, the USTR office said in a statement.
