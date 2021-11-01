Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million, death toll at 5,232,657

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 246.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,232,657​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 748,688 46,024,797 22.92

India 458,186 34,273,300 3.39

Brazil 607,462 21,793,401 29

United Kingdom 140,632 9,057,629 21.16

Russia 472,879 8,513,790 32.73

Turkey 70,576 8,031,739 8.57

France 117,671 7,160,548 17.57

Iran 126,303 5,924,638 15.44

Argentina 115,935 5,287,447 26.06

Spain 87,368 5,011,148 18.67

Colombia 127,258 5,000,677 25.63

Italy 132,100 4,771,965 21.86

Germany 95,721 4,599,804 11.55

Indonesia 143,405 4,244,358 5.36

Mexico 288,276 3,805,765 22.84

Poland 76,999 3,025,247 20.28

Ukraine 67,729 2,922,302 15.18

South Africa 89,177 2,922,116 15.43

Philippines 43,172 2,787,276 4.05

Malaysia 28,876 2,466,663 9.16

Peru 200,217 2,200,908 61.37

Netherlands 18,411 2,132,052 10.68

Iraq 23,170 2,055,248 6.03

Thailand 19,205 1,912,024 2.77

Czech Republic 30,753 1,762,902 28.93

Japan 18,280 1,723,231 1.44

Canada 28,952 1,712,128 7.81

Chile 37,743 1,692,877 20.15

Romania 47,751 1,648,031 24.53

Bangladesh 27,868 1,569,539 1.73

Belgium 25,994 1,360,650 22.74

Israel 8,100 1,327,436 9.12

Pakistan 28,449 1,273,078 1.34

Sweden 15,025 1,171,512 14.77

Serbia 9,955 1,142,749 14.26

Portugal 18,157 1,090,651 17.66

Cuba 8,230 951,325 7.26

Morocco 14,668 946,145 4.07

Kazakhstan 12,096 939,217 6.62

Vietnam 22,083 921,122 2.31

Switzerland 10,794 867,175 12.68

Hungary 30,729 863,419 31.43

Jordan 11,038 862,541 11.09

Austria 11,357 830,981 12.85

Nepal 11,407 812,570 4.06

Greece 15,938 742,170 14.85

United Arab Emirates 2,136 739,824 2.22

Georgia 10,045 719,247 26.96

Tunisia 25,241 712,747 21.82

Lebanon 8,547 642,014 12.48

