Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million, death toll at 5,237,744

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 247.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,237,744​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 748,857 46,044,340 22.92

India 458,437 34,285,814 3.39

Brazil 607,824 21,810,855 29.02

United Kingdom 140,672 9,097,311 21.17

Russia 474,034 8,554,192 32.81

Turkey 70,793 8,060,417 8.6

France 117,689 7,168,743 17.57

Iran 126,456 5,934,495 15.46

Argentina 115,950 5,288,807 26.06

Spain 87,368 5,011,148 18.67

Colombia 127,281 5,002,387 25.64

Italy 132,120 4,774,783 21.87

Germany 95,761 4,610,585 11.55

Indonesia 143,423 4,244,761 5.36

Mexico 288,365 3,807,211 22.85

Poland 77,012 3,030,151 20.28

Ukraine 68,027 2,936,238 15.24

South Africa 89,179 2,922,222 15.43

Philippines 43,276 2,790,375 4.06

Malaysia 28,975 2,476,268 9.19

Peru 200,246 2,201,796 61.38

Netherlands 18,423 2,139,746 10.69

Iraq 23,196 2,056,401 6.04

Thailand 19,260 1,920,189 2.77

Czech Republic 30,775 1,765,654 28.95

Japan 18,287 1,723,315 1.45

Canada 28,952 1,712,128 7.81

Chile 37,757 1,695,048 20.16

Romania 48,073 1,655,024 24.7

Bangladesh 27,870 1,569,753 1.73

Belgium 25,994 1,360,650 22.74

Israel 8,102 1,328,151 9.12

Pakistan 28,456 1,273,560 1.34

Sweden 15,025 1,171,512 14.77

Serbia 10,018 1,148,645 14.35

Portugal 18,162 1,091,142 17.66

Cuba 8,236 952,001 7.26

Morocco 14,678 946,283 4.07

Kazakhstan 12,114 940,612 6.63

Vietnam 22,135 926,720 2.32

Hungary 30,881 874,630 31.59

Switzerland 10,817 873,413 12.71

Jordan 11,052 864,661 11.1

Austria 11,369 835,504 12.86

Nepal 11,416 813,011 4.06

Greece 15,990 747,595 14.9

United Arab Emirates 2,136 739,983 2.22

Georgia 10,089 721,388 27.07

Tunisia 25,244 712,776 21.83

Lebanon 8,554 642,215 12.49

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html