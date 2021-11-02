Japan's main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down - NHK

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Yukio Edano, the head of Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said on Tuesday he would step down to take responsibility for the loss of parliamentary seats in Sunday's lower house elections, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

