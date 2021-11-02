Nippon Steel to change method of price talks with domestic clients
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp, aims to adopt a new pattern for semi-annual price negotiations of term contracts with domestic industry customers from next April and is in talks with them, a company official said on Tuesday.
Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori added that the steelmaker wanted to keep a good relationship with Toyota Motor Corp, as one of its most important customers.
In October, Nippon Steel filed patent infringement lawsuits in a Tokyo district court against Toyota and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel).
