Japan health ministry panel approves expanded use of Chugai's COVID-19 antibody treatment - media

FILE PHOTO: A signboard of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co is seen at the company factory in Tokyo August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel approved the expanded use of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co's COVID-19 antibody treatment to allow for preventative care, local media reported on Thursday.

Japanese regulators approved Chugai's antibody cocktail, known as Ronapreve, as a treatment for COVID-19 in July.

Chugai applied last month to allow the use of the drug as prophylaxis for COVID-19 and as treatment of asymptomatic cases.

