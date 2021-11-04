Japan health ministry panel approves expanded use of Chugai's COVID-19 antibody treatment - media
TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel approved the expanded use of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co's COVID-19 antibody treatment to allow for preventative care, local media reported on Thursday.
Japanese regulators approved Chugai's antibody cocktail, known as Ronapreve, as a treatment for COVID-19 in July.
Chugai applied last month to allow the use of the drug as prophylaxis for COVID-19 and as treatment of asymptomatic cases.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Toby Chopra)
