Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 248.56 million, death toll at 5,260,915

By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 248.56 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,260,915​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 753,402 46,319,309 23.06

India 459,652 34,321,025 3.4

Brazil 608,235 21,835,785 29.04

United Kingdom 141,395 9,208,219 21.28

Russia 477,596 8,673,860 33.06

Turkey 71,491 8,149,459 8.68

France 117,802 7,180,832 17.59

Iran 126,921 5,964,824 15.52

Argentina 116,029 5,292,549 26.08

Spain 87,477 5,022,546 18.69

Colombia 127,380 5,007,099 25.66

Italy 132,283 4,788,704 21.89

Germany 96,218 4,684,531 11.61

Indonesia 143,500 4,246,802 5.36

Mexico 288,887 3,811,793 22.89

Poland 77,395 3,060,613 20.38

Ukraine 70,146 3,006,463 15.72

South Africa 89,251 2,923,054 15.45

Philippines 43,825 2,795,642 4.11

Malaysia 29,155 2,492,343 9.25

Peru 200,326 2,203,310 61.4

Netherlands 18,497 2,166,796 10.73

Iraq 23,271 2,060,066 6.05

Thailand 19,462 1,943,424 2.8

Czech Republic 30,878 1,792,707 29.05

Japan 18,308 1,723,954 1.45

Canada 29,095 1,722,570 7.85

Chile 37,790 1,699,427 20.18

Romania 49,604 1,685,264 25.48

Bangladesh 27,887 1,570,485 1.73

Belgium 26,083 1,393,358 22.81

Israel 8,109 1,332,426 9.13

Pakistan 28,496 1,275,158 1.34

Sweden 15,040 1,174,273 14.78

Serbia 10,203 1,168,608 14.61

Portugal 18,184 1,094,048 17.68

Cuba 8,250 953,750 7.28

Morocco 14,698 946,957 4.08

Vietnam 22,342 946,043 2.34

Kazakhstan 12,181 944,501 6.67

Hungary 31,101 885,360 31.82

Switzerland 10,830 877,952 12.72

Jordan 11,088 870,505 11.14

Austria 11,419 856,002 12.92

Nepal 11,436 814,115 4.07

Greece 16,151 767,376 15.05

United Arab Emirates 2,137 740,136 2.22

Georgia 10,238 738,171 27.47

Tunisia 25,261 713,071 21.84

Lebanon 8,528 644,391 12.45

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

