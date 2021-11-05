Mitsubishi revised profit view based on conservative assumption -CFO

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp Chief Financial Officer Kazuyuki Masu on Friday said the Japanese trading house revised its annual profit forecast based on conservative assumptions, with expectations for coking coal prices to fall in October-March.

The firm raised its estimate for the full year through March to a record 740 billion yen from the 380 billion yen it forecast in May.

That came after it said April-September net profit more than quadrupled from the same period a year earlier to a record 360.6 billion yen ($3.2 billion), driven by higher commodity prices such as those of coking coal and iron ore.

($1 = 113.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html