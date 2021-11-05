Japanese carmakers' Chinese sales tumble in October

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)

