Japanese carmakers' Chinese sales tumble in October
BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.
Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.
Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.
