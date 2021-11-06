Japan PM Kishida to appoint ex-education minister Hayashi as foreign minister -Jiji
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to appoint former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as new foreign minister, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday.
The appointment will be part of a new cabinet Kishida is expected to craft on Wednesday, after his ruling party won a lower house election on Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Reese)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html