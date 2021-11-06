Japan PM Kishida to appoint ex-education minister Hayashi as foreign minister -Jiji

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to appoint former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as new foreign minister, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday.

The appointment will be part of a new cabinet Kishida is expected to craft on Wednesday, after his ruling party won a lower house election on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Reese)

