SoftBank Group to buy back up to 14.6% of shares
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would buy back up to one trillion yen ($8.82 billion) of its own shares, or 14.6% of outstanding stock.
The plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May.
($1 = 113.3500 yen)
