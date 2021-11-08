SoftBank Group to buy back up to 14.6% of shares

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would buy back up to one trillion yen ($8.82 billion) of its own shares, or 14.6% of outstanding stock.

The plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

