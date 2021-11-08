SoftBank Group to buy back up to 14.6% of shares

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would buy back up to one trillion yen ($8.82 billion) of its own shares, or 14.6% of outstanding stock.

The plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Asia