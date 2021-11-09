FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.3 million, death toll at 5,307,741

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 250.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,307,741​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 757,414 46,555,698 23.18

India 461,057 34,366,987 3.41

Brazil 609,573 21,886,077 29.1

United Kingdom 141,862 9,333,891 21.35

Russia 502,565 8,834,495 34.78

Turkey 72,279 8,258,254 8.78

France 117,910 7,217,484 17.6

Iran 127,439 5,996,155 15.58

Argentina 116,143 5,298,069 26.1

Spain 87,558 5,032,056 18.71

Colombia 127,571 5,016,959 25.69

Italy 132,423 4,812,594 21.92

Germany 96,590 4,788,659 11.65

Indonesia 143,557 4,248,409 5.36

Mexico 289,811 3,827,596 22.97

Poland 77,760 3,111,534 20.48

Ukraine 72,557 3,088,501 16.26

South Africa 89,352 2,924,072 15.46

Philippines 44,521 2,805,294 4.17

Malaysia 29,349 2,510,852 9.31

Netherlands 18,583 2,212,814 10.78

Peru 200,469 2,207,890 61.44

Iraq 23,372 2,064,011 6.08

Thailand 19,703 1,975,591 2.84

Czech Republic 31,053 1,819,158 29.21

Canada 29,193 1,735,017 7.88

Japan 18,325 1,724,682 1.45

Chile 37,879 1,711,442 20.22

Romania 50,996 1,711,137 26.2

Bangladesh 27,901 1,571,228 1.73

Belgium 26,131 1,414,463 22.86

Israel 8,122 1,334,254 9.14

Pakistan 28,547 1,277,160 1.35

Serbia 10,472 1,187,373 15

Sweden 15,057 1,177,094 14.8

Portugal 18,209 1,098,125 17.71

Vietnam 22,598 976,672 2.37

Cuba 8,262 955,981 7.29

Kazakhstan 12,259 949,630 6.71

Morocco 14,721 947,541 4.09

Hungary 31,184 892,164 31.9

Austria 11,515 892,065 13.03

Switzerland 10,895 887,446 12.8

Jordan 11,145 878,366 11.19

Nepal 11,453 814,929 4.08

Greece 16,295 784,904 15.18

Georgia 10,509 755,046 28.2

United Arab Emirates 2,140 740,432 2.22

Tunisia 25,281 713,298 21.86

Lebanon 8,551 646,869 12.49

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

