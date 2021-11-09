Asia Development Capital to appeal to Japan's Supreme Court to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill - lawyer

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia Development Capital will appeal to Japan's Supreme Court in its bid to stop Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd from issuing a poison pill strategy to discourage a hostile takeover, a lawyer for the fund told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan to appeal to the highest court follows its request for an injunction defeated by two lower courts.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, writing by Ju-min Park)

