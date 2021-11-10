China's robot startup Gaussian raises $188 million in latest round

Newsfrom Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese startup Gaussian Robotics said on Wednesday it has raised 1.2 billion yuan ($188 million) from investors including Capital Today, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Meituan and others.

Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics makes delivery and cleaning robots for hotels and offices. It did not disclose its valuation in its statement.

($1 = 6.3980 yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html