FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.81 million, death toll at 5,315,584

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 250.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,315,584​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 758,432 46,676,935 23.22

India 461,389 34,377,113 3.41

Brazil 609,756 21,897,025 29.11

United Kingdom 142,124 9,366,676 21.38

Russia 503,776 8,873,655 34.87

Turkey 72,475 8,286,916 8.8

France 117,965 7,219,681 17.61

Iran 127,551 6,004,460 15.59

Argentina 116,165 5,299,418 26.11

Spain 87,558 5,032,056 18.71

Colombia 127,610 5,019,158 25.7

Italy 132,491 4,818,705 21.93

Germany 96,590 4,788,659 11.65

Indonesia 143,578 4,248,843 5.36

Mexico 290,110 3,831,259 22.99

Poland 77,980 3,125,179 20.53

Ukraine 73,390 3,107,489 16.45

South Africa 89,387 2,924,317 15.47

Philippines 44,567 2,806,694 4.18

Malaysia 29,427 2,517,173 9.33

Netherlands 18,612 2,224,096 10.8

Peru 200,469 2,207,890 61.44

Iraq 23,399 2,065,127 6.09

Thailand 19,764 1,982,495 2.85

Czech Republic 31,173 1,828,440 29.33

Canada 29,217 1,737,389 7.88

Japan 18,328 1,724,884 1.45

Romania 51,483 1,718,726 26.45

Chile 37,883 1,713,188 20.23

Bangladesh 27,904 1,571,434 1.73

Belgium 26,200 1,438,830 22.92

Israel 8,124 1,335,051 9.15

Pakistan 28,558 1,277,560 1.35

Serbia 10,534 1,192,476 15.09

Sweden 15,065 1,179,192 14.81

Portugal 18,217 1,099,307 17.71

Vietnam 22,686 984,805 2.37

Cuba 8,265 956,452 7.29

Kazakhstan 12,291 950,539 6.73

Morocco 14,726 947,610 4.09

Hungary 31,521 914,586 32.24

Austria 11,554 899,777 13.07

Switzerland 10,853 893,264 12.75

Jordan 11,156 880,943 11.21

Nepal 11,454 815,372 4.08

Greece 16,414 801,208 15.29

Georgia 10,584 761,067 28.4

United Arab Emirates 2,142 740,500 2.22

Tunisia 25,287 713,403 21.86

Lebanon 8,556 647,778 12.49

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

