Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan - EMSC

Newsfrom Japan

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles) and was about 312 km south of Naha, Japan, EMSC said.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

