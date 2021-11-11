Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles) and was about 312 km south of Naha, Japan, EMSC said.
(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html