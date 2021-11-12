Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 251.9 million, death toll at 5,331,860

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 251.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,331,860​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 762,007 46,853,888 23.33

India 462,189 34,401,670 3.42

Brazil 610,036 21,909,298 29.12

United Kingdom 142,533 9,448,402 21.45

Russia 506,252 8,952,472 35.04

Turkey 72,875 8,339,073 8.85

France 118,056 7,244,040 17.63

Iran 127,809 6,019,947 15.62

Argentina 116,184 5,300,985 26.11

Spain 87,617 5,038,517 18.72

Colombia 127,640 5,021,619 25.71

Germany 97,219 4,902,193 11.73

Italy 132,618 4,835,435 21.95

Indonesia 143,609 4,249,758 5.37

Mexico 290,374 3,834,815 23.01

Poland 78,524 3,162,804 20.68

Ukraine 74,857 3,155,519 16.78

South Africa 89,452 2,924,978 15.48

Philippines 44,866 2,811,248 4.21

Malaysia 29,535 2,528,821 9.37

Netherlands 18,663 2,253,031 10.83

Peru 200,532 2,210,129 61.46

Iraq 23,445 2,066,905 6.1

Thailand 19,883 1,996,969 2.86

Czech Republic 31,289 1,856,555 29.43

Canada 29,249 1,740,005 7.89

Romania 52,206 1,730,433 26.82

Japan 18,335 1,725,302 1.45

Chile 37,895 1,715,352 20.23

Bangladesh 27,907 1,571,906 1.73

Belgium 26,261 1,463,548 22.97

Israel 8,136 1,336,027 9.16

Pakistan 28,575 1,278,751 1.35

Serbia 10,655 1,201,080 15.26

Sweden 15,065 1,179,192 14.81

Portugal 18,231 1,102,438 17.73

Vietnam 22,849 1,000,897 2.39

Cuba 8,278 957,735 7.3

Kazakhstan 12,349 952,886 6.76

Morocco 14,734 947,902 4.09

Hungary 31,751 931,414 32.48

Austria 11,601 923,150 13.12

Switzerland 10,873 901,270 12.77

Jordan 11,183 886,042 11.23

Nepal 11,466 816,060 4.08

Greece 16,560 815,068 15.43

Georgia 10,739 771,381 28.82

United Arab Emirates 2,142 740,647 2.22

Tunisia 25,294 713,523 21.87

Lebanon 8,566 649,696 12.51

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

