Japan economic stimulus package to require fiscal spending of over 40 trln yen - Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economic stimulus package aimed at easing the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic will require fiscal spending of over 40 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

According to local media, Japan is considering an economic stimulus package worth more than 30 trillion yen ($265 billion) to help an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic - a plan that would require issuing new debt.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html