Japan PM: CPTPP trade pact does not enable unfair trade practices

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during his press conference, after the parliament re-elected him as prime minister following an election victory last month by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in Kantei, Japan November 10, 2021. Stanislav Kogiku/ Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a regional trade pact, does not enable the existence of unfair trade practices or economic coercion, the Japanese government said.

Kishida made the comment to Pacific-rim leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC) online summit meeting.

Two of the participating economies, China and Taiwan, are aiming to join the CPTPP.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

