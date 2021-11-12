Japan PM: CPTPP trade pact does not enable unfair trade practices

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a regional trade pact, does not enable the existence of unfair trade practices or economic coercion, the Japanese government said.

Kishida made the comment to Pacific-rim leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC) online summit meeting.

Two of the participating economies, China and Taiwan, are aiming to join the CPTPP.

