BOJ's Kuroda says China's property woes unlikely to trigger global shock

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that China's property sector woes were unlikely to trigger a global shock as the country was not saddled with huge external debt.

"We don't expect China's property woes to have a big impact on Japan's economy or financial institutions. We also don't see a huge risk of the woes triggering a big, global shock," Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

