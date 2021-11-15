Japan stimulus plan urges promotion of chip, vaccine production - draft

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will promote the establishment of production bases for semiconductors, COVID-19 vaccines and drugs as part of the upcoming economic stimulus that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce on Friday, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed.

The stimulus plan also urges the government and the central bank to share a strong sense of urgency while maintaining an appropriate mix of monetary and fiscal policies, the draft said.

