U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary

FILE PHOTO: Workers at the ticket desk for Japanese airline All Nippon Airways assist travellers at the departures hall of the San Francisco International Airport, during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in San Francisco, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

