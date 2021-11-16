U.S. to host Japan, South Korea officials for trilateral talks on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan





WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will host her counterparts from Japan and South Korea for talks in Washington on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Sherman will also meet individually with officials from the two countries this week, Price said, adding that the State Department would later provide further details on the meetings.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis)

