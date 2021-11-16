SoftBank's Fortress Investment to buy Accordia Golf for $3.5 billion -Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's Fortress Investment Group plans to buy unlisted Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf for about 400 billion yen ($3.50 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Accordia is owned by private equity firm MBK Partners.

($1=114.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html