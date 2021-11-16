SoftBank's Fortress Investment to buy Accordia Golf for $3.5 billion -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's Fortress Investment Group plans to buy unlisted Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf for about 400 billion yen ($3.50 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.
Accordia is owned by private equity firm MBK Partners.
($1=114.1800 yen)
