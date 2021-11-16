SoftBank's Fortress Investment to buy Accordia Golf for $3.5 billion -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A golfer blasts out from a bunker at Accordia Golf
FILE PHOTO: A golfer blasts out from a bunker at Accordia Golf's Narashino Country Club King & Queen Course in Inzai, east of Tokyo June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN)

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's Fortress Investment Group plans to buy unlisted Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf for about 400 billion yen ($3.50 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Accordia is owned by private equity firm MBK Partners.

($1=114.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

