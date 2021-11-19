Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures - Nikkei

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group's Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai attends an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The banking group's nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.

When asked for comment, a Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia