Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures - Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The banking group's nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.

When asked for comment, a Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html