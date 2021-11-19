Global companies set to deliver record dividends this year

Newsfrom Japan





By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra

(Reuters) - Global corporate dividends are set to reach a record high this year, as a rebound in business activity and a rise in consumer demand boosted profits for most sectors which were hit by the pandemic last year.

According to a Reuters analysis of Refinitiv data for 3,394 global companies with market capitalization of at least $1 billion, their total payouts to shareholders are estimated to be $1.37 trillion in 2021.

Dividends slumped last year against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and as regulatory constraints and government pressures to restrict payments weighed.

"The robust growth in dividend payouts by global companies reflects the sharp snapback in earnings post the pandemic-driven weakness. Dividend payouts are normalizing alongside economic stability and corporate confidence," said Geoffry Dailey,

senior portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"Capital markets are accessible and corporate balance sheets are healthy further bolstering the ability of firms to increase dividends."

The data showed European companies' payouts in 2021 are estimated at $252.4 billion, a 25% rise over last year. U.S. dividends are expected to grow to $562.3 billion, an 8.6% increase.

Mining firms led the dividend payouts, boosted by a surge in commodity prices this year, according to the data.

The financial sector is also expected to deliver higher dividends, as global central banks such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank relaxed their restrictions on dividends and buybacks they imposed last year.

"Globally 90% of companies either raised their dividends or held them steady - a very strong reading," Janus Henderson said in a report this month.

The asset manager calculated that global companies delivered a record $403.5 billion in the third quarter, which was up 22% over the same period last year.

According to the data, MSCI World index's forward dividend yield stood at 1.72, lower than a 10-year average of 2.45.

"The question investors always have to consider is whether these prospects are correctly priced into share prices," said Jonathan Spread, senior portfolio manager, global equities at Mondrian Investment Partners.

"With U.S. dividend yields currently well below (their)historical average, a lot is already priced in," he added.

"We believe Japan has the best combination of future dividend growth and current yield, underpinned by the strength of the Japanese corporate balance sheets."

Among major countries, UK companies offer a forward 12-month dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with Japanese firms' 2.2% and U.S. companies' 1.3%

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

