BOJ considering making tweaks to pandemic-relief programmes - Jiji

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering making tweaks to its pandemic-relief funding programmes that are due to expire next March, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Under the programmes, the BOJ channels funds to companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic via financial institutions.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

