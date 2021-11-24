Japan to spend $313 billion in extra budget as tax income overshoots - draft
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is set to compile an extra budget for this fiscal year featuring spending worth 36 trillion yen ($313 billion), with additional new bond issuance at 22.1 trillion yen, a draft of documents seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
Tax revenue would exceed initial estimates by 6.4 trillion yen in a sign the Japanese economy has weathered the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic better than earlier thought, the draft of an extra budget due to be crafted on Friday showed.
