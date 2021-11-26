Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - The European Union, India and Britain were among countries announcing stricter border controls on Friday over a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries and asked British travellers returning from there to quarantine, while European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also aimed to halt air travel from the region.

* The new variant found in South Africa has so far not been identified in Germany or Europe, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute said.

* COVID-19 infection numbers rocketed as Germany readied its air force to transfer patients from overwhelmed hospitals in the south.

* Italy, Croatia and the Czech Republic are restricting travel for people who have recently visited South Africa and several other African states.

AMERICAS

* France's interior minister said several police had been injured during protests against COVID-19 protocols on its Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will tighten border controls for people arriving from six African nations from midnight, while India issued an advisory to all states to rigorously test and screen travellers from South Africa and other "at risk" countries.

* Australia warned it may close its borders to travellers from South Africa if risks from the new variant rise.

* A handful of local cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transportation services, as China insists on zero tolerance against letting clusters spread.

* Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and MSD, known as Merck & Co Inc in the United States and Canada, have agreed to give licenses to firms in Vietnam to produce COVID-19 treatment pills.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will convene a coronavirus council on Sunday, as the country said the UK's ban on flights from six southern African countries over the variant seemed rushed.

* Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of a looming "state of emergency" due to the new variant detected in South Africa.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization is convening an experts' meeting from Geneva at midday (1100 GMT) on Friday to assess the new variant.

* The variant has a spike protein that is dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that vaccines are based on, the UK Health Security Agency said.

* India will lead demands for an intellectual property rights waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and supplies at a World Trade Organization meeting next week, two government officials said

* The EU's drug regulator approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks tumbled and oil prices fell after news on the new variant sent investors scurrying to the safety of bonds, the yen and the Swiss franc. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The coronavirus pandemic in Europe is once again reason for "considerable concern", and its consequences for economies are hard to predict, the governor of the Bank of Italy said.

* Bitcoin tumbled almost 8% after the discovery of the new variant saw investors dump riskier assets.

* Euro zone money markets scaled back bets on a rate hike from the European Central Bank next year the new variant cast a shadow over short-term economic outlook.

