Eneos to sell JX Nippon Exploration and Production to NEO Energy

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Eneos Holdings Inc said on Friday it will sell its British subsidiary JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) to NEO Energy Upstream UK.

The unit was valued at $1.655 bln at the end of March, Japan's biggest refiner said in a stock market filing, with a final deal price to be determined later.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html