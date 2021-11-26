Eneos to sell JX Nippon Exploration and Production to NEO Energy
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Eneos Holdings Inc said on Friday it will sell its British subsidiary JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) to NEO Energy Upstream UK.
The unit was valued at $1.655 bln at the end of March, Japan's biggest refiner said in a stock market filing, with a final deal price to be determined later.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jan Harvey)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html