Japan Finance Minister says Mizuho should have 'sense of crisis' over system failure

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday Mizuho Financial Group should have a "sense of crisis" over a series of system glitches, and prevent a recurrence.

Suzuki also told reporters after a cabinet meeting it was "extremely regrettable" that the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group did not follow the country's foreign exchange law.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

