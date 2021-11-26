COVID-19: Japan tightens border controls for arrivals from six countries

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will tighten border controls for people arriving from six African nations from midnight (1500 GMT on Friday) after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.

Those arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period in government-determined accommodation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

