Japan to effectively close borders to all foreigners from this month -NTV

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government plans to effectively close borders to all foreigners from this month, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

An official announcement will be made as early as Monday afternoon, the report said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill)

