Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan – GFZ

Newsfrom Japan

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html