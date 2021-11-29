Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan – GFZ
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html