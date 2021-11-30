Japan Finance Minister says he is closely watching currency moves, impact on economy

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said stability in currencies is important and that he was closely watching foreign exchange markets and their impact on the Japanese economy.

Suzuki made the remark when asked about gains in the yen on worries about the global spread of the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html