Japan Finance Minister says he is closely watching currency moves, impact on economy

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said stability in currencies is important and that he was closely watching foreign exchange markets and their impact on the Japanese economy.

Suzuki made the remark when asked about gains in the yen on worries about the global spread of the Omicron variant.

