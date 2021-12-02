Japan's consumer confidence unchanged in Nov - govt

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence stayed flat in November, the government said on Thursday, even as economic activity picked up after coronavirus infections subsided.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.2 in November, unchanged from October.

The government kept its assessment of the sentiment index unchanged, saying there were continued signs of improvement.

