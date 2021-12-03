Sport-Peaty, Raducanu and England men's soccer team win SJA awards

Newsfrom Japan

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic swimming gold medallist Adam Peaty and U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu won Britain's Sports Journalists' Association (SJA) sportsman and woman of the year awards on Thursday.

The England men's soccer team, who lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties in the European Championship final at Wembley in July, were voted team of the year.

Britain's oldest sporting awards were first held in 1949.

Breaststroke champion Peaty became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games and is the first to be named sportsman of the year since David Wilkie in 1976.

He beat heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and seven-times Olympic cycling champion Jason Kenny in the top three. Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the award last year.

Raducanu beat Kenny's record-breaking wife Laura, a five-times Olympic gold medallist in cycling, with Paralympian Sarah Storey third.

