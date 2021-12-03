Z Holdings to buy back up to 1.35% of shares worth 68 billion yen

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Z Holdings, a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp, will buy back up to 1.35% of its shares worth 68 billion yen ($599.54 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 113.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami. Editing by Jane Merriman)

