Z Holdings to buy back up to 1.35% of shares worth 68 billion yen

Z Holdings logo is pictured during a news conference of Co-CEOs Kentaro Kawabe and Takeshi Idezawa in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Z Holdings logo is pictured during a news conference of Co-CEOs Kentaro Kawabe and Takeshi Idezawa in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Z Holdings, a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp, will buy back up to 1.35% of its shares worth 68 billion yen ($599.54 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 113.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami. Editing by Jane Merriman)

