Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases

(Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters in recent days.

AFRICA

Botswana 19

Ghana 34

Mozambique 2

Nigeria 3

South Africa - infections spreading in seven of nine provinces

Zimbabwe - unspecified number of cases

AMERICAS

Brazil 3

Canada 10

United States 10

ASIA-PACIFIC

Australia 9

Japan 2

India 2

Malaysia 1

Singapore 2

South Korea 6

Sri Lanka 1

EUROPE

Austria 1

Denmark 13

Finland 1

France 2

Germany 7

Greece 1

Iceland 1

Ireland 1

Italy 1

Netherlands 14

Norway 5

Portugal 13

Spain 5

Sweden 6

Switzerland 2

United Kingdom 42

MIDDLE EAST

Israel 3

United Arab Emirates 1

Saudi Arabia 1

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jan Harvey)

