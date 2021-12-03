Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases
(Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.
Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters in recent days.
AFRICA
Botswana 19
Ghana 34
Mozambique 2
Nigeria 3
South Africa - infections spreading in seven of nine provinces
Zimbabwe - unspecified number of cases
AMERICAS
Brazil 3
Canada 10
United States 10
ASIA-PACIFIC
Australia 9
Japan 2
India 2
Malaysia 1
Singapore 2
South Korea 6
Sri Lanka 1
EUROPE
Austria 1
Denmark 13
Finland 1
France 2
Germany 7
Greece 1
Iceland 1
Ireland 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 14
Norway 5
Portugal 13
Spain 5
Sweden 6
Switzerland 2
United Kingdom 42
MIDDLE EAST
Israel 3
United Arab Emirates 1
Saudi Arabia 1
