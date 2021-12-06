Japan reports 3rd case of Omicron variant in traveller who had been in Italy

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - A man in his 30s who had been in Italy has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the third case to be found in Japan, the top government spokesman said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno provided no further details, not saying which country the traveller was coming from or giving his nationality.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

