Japan Finance Minister vows to adhere to budget balancing target

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he would stick to the government's aim of balancing its budget by fiscal year 2025.

Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was not considering setting a different fiscal target to replace the current primary budget goal.

