Japan Finance Minister vows to adhere to budget balancing target

Japan
Japan's new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he would stick to the government's aim of balancing its budget by fiscal year 2025.

Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was not considering setting a different fiscal target to replace the current primary budget goal.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

