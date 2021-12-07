Japan's Oct coincident index posts first rise in four months

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index rose for the first time in four months in October, the government said on Tuesday, as economic activity improved after coronavirus infections subsided.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 1.2 points from the previous month to 89.9 in October, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.9 points to 102.1.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html