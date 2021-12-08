Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Men wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian crossing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian crossing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.

The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported.

The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Asia Africa