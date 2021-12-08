Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi

FILE PHOTO: A notice about COVID-19 safety measures is pictured next to closed doors at a departure hall of Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.

The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported.

The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

