SBI Holdings denies Nikkei report of plans to apply for a bank holding company

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: The Shinsei Bank logo is pictured at the lobby of the bank in Tokyo, Oct. 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
FILE PHOTO: The Shinsei Bank logo is pictured at the lobby of the bank in Tokyo, Oct. 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - SBI Holdings on Friday denied a Nikkei report that said it was planning to apply for a bank holding company by year-end, the company said in a statement.

The statement denies reports by Nikkei published Thursday saying SBI Holdings is planning to form a bank holding company by year-end at the earliest as it seeks a majority stake in Shinsei Bank.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by Diane Craft)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Asia East Asia