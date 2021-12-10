SBI Holdings denies Nikkei report of plans to apply for a bank holding company
TOKYO (Reuters) - SBI Holdings on Friday denied a Nikkei report that said it was planning to apply for a bank holding company by year-end, the company said in a statement.
The statement denies reports by Nikkei published Thursday saying SBI Holdings is planning to form a bank holding company by year-end at the earliest as it seeks a majority stake in Shinsei Bank.
