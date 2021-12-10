Japan weather bureau says 60% chance of La Nina lasting throughout winter
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the La Nina phenomenon is continuing and that there is a 60% chance it will prevail through the end of the Northern Hemisphere winter and an 80% chance the conditions will end in spring.
Last month, it said the La Nina phenomenon appears to be in effect and that there is a 60% chance the phenomenon will continue through winter.
A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.
