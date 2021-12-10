Toyota suspends production at two more factories
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500.
