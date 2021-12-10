Toyota suspends production at two more factories

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html